Walmart Sells A Massive Amount Of Rotisserie Chickens Per Minute

Walmart boasts over 4,600 stores throughout the United States, so it comes as no surprise that it's able to sell a massive amount of products in a short period of time. One of these high-ticket items is its rotisserie chicken — according to an infograph sent to Mashed, the store sells 103 of them per minute. This information incorporates both of the supermarket's flavors: traditional rotisserie chicken and lemon pepper chicken.

Spending habits vary from state to state, with Florida and California preferring lemon pepper chicken over the traditional variety. Of the 50 states, residents of California, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida purchase the most rotisserie chickens.

Walmart's rotisserie chicken is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and each bird typically costs between $3.50 and $4.99 each. These chickens aren't huge — they weigh about 1.3 pounds, but their massive popularity probably stems from their convenience and their relatively low price point.