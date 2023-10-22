The Riskiest Items On Chain Restaurant Menus

You're at your favorite chain restaurant and skip the menu because you know exactly what to order. Maybe it's that burger you've devoured countless times or the familiar Caesar salad that's never let you down. But here's the thing — there's a world of uncertainty lurking behind the delicious dishes we trust and love, and we're not talking about secret sauces.

From bacteria, parasites, empty calories, and more, our favorite chain restaurant items may be riskier than we think. It's not to say that they're always going to give us food poisoning. Dining establishments work to ensure that your experience is as safe as can be. However, there are certain foods that due to preparation methods, storage, ingredients, or other unseen factors, might have a higher chance of causing an upset stomach or worse.

In this list, we shed light on your beloved chain restaurant menu items that might not be as safe as you thought. From the all-you-can-eat buffet spread to the mysterious sushi counter, we've compiled all the hidden dangers and provided tips on how to dine with a better-safe-than-sorry philosophy. After all, what's more important than a satisfying meal is making sure your restaurant experience is both enjoyable and risk-free.