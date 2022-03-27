Study Says These Fast Food Chains' Packaging Still Contains A Potentially Dangerous Chemical

Many people who love McDonald's french fries might start loving them less if they found out how harmful they can potentially be. We're not talking about the potential health issues associated with eating fried food, which Nourish by WedMD outlines, but the packaging that they come in.

A recent test by Consumer Reports on more than 100 food packaging products, including McDonald's fry bags, cookie and sandwich wrappers and containers, and many more, concludes that they contain "dangerous" chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The substances, which some people call "forever chemicals," are also found in nonstick pans, waterproof gear, and the greaseproof boxes that are often used for restaurant takeout.

On the surface these types of packages could look like a blessing for the environment because they aren't plastic or styrofoam, but in some ways many experts consider them to be far worse. That's because PFAS is a "practically unbreakable compound," Consumer Reports notes, which can contaminate soil and water when the packaging ends up in landfills, and the air when it is incinerated.