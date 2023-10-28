Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken Recipe
If you're looking to add some super simple yet totally delicious weeknight dinners to your repertoire, look no further than this slow cooker salsa chicken recipe by Catherine Brookes. It requires just a handful of pantry staples and the magic of your trusty slow cooker, and the result is perfectly tender chicken with plenty of spicy tomato flavor. This recipe really proves that less can be more, making perfect use of a well balanced spice blend and bold tomato salsa.
As chicken breasts simmer away in the slow cooker, they becomes succulent and juicy, really soaking up the goodness of the spices and salsa and transforming from a humble protein into a perfectly cooked meat dish. Get ready for a fiesta of flavors that requires minimal effort without compromising on taste: It's time to let your slow cooker work its magic and savor the delicious simplicity of our slow cooker salsa chicken.
Gather the ingredients for this slow cooker salsa chicken recipe
You'll need just a handful of basic ingredients to get started with this slow cooker salsa chicken. The spices are mixed together first: chili powder, paprika, cumin, oregano, garlic powder, and onion powder. Once the chicken breasts have been placed in the slow cooker, the spice blend is sprinkled on top along with a little salt and pepper to taste. Lastly, tomato salsa is both poured over the chicken before cooking and mixed through the shredded chicken at the end to maximize that spicy tomato flavor.
Step 1: Mix the spice blend
Mix together the chili powder, cumin, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika in a small bowl.
Step 2: Add the chicken to the slow cooker
Add the chicken breasts to the slow cooker.
Step 3: Add spices
Sprinkle over the spice mixture, along with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 4: Add salsa
Pour over 1 cup salsa.
Step 5: Slow cook
Slow cook on low for 6-8 hours.
Step 6: Shred the chicken
Transfer the cooked chicken to a bowl and shred using 2 forks.
Step 7: Stir in the rest of the salsa
Add the remaining 1 cup salsa and stir to combine.
Step 8: Serve and add garnishes
Serve right away and top with chopped cilantro and lime wedges, if desired.
Can you make shredded salsa chicken without a slow cooker?
Certainly! While the slow cooker adds an extra layer of convenience and infuses the flavors gradually, you can absolutely make shredded salsa chicken without one. All you need are a bit of time and an alternative method.
To achieve the same tender, shredded result on the stovetop, opt for a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven. Begin by seasoning your chicken breasts with salt and pepper, then heat a little oil in the pot over medium-high heat and sear the chicken on both sides until browned. Next, sprinkle over the spice mix and half of the tomato salsa, cover the pot with a lid, and leave to simmer over low heat for about 15-20 minutes or until the chicken has reached an internal temperature of at least 165 F. Check the chicken periodically, flipping it to ensure even cooking. The lower heat ensures the chicken simmers gently, allowing it to absorb the flavors of the salsa. Once cooked, the chicken is ready to be pulled apart into succulent, flavorful strands, and the remaining salsa can be mixed through.
What should I pair with slow cooker salsa chicken?
There are plenty of delicious ways to serve this salsa chicken. A classic choice is to use it as a filling for homemade tacos or burritos. The tender, spice-infused chicken is a perfect companion to soft tortillas. Load up your tacos with your favorite toppings such as shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheese, and a dollop of sour cream for a Mexican-inspired feast.
For a lighter option, consider crafting a nutritious chicken bowl. Plate up a base of cilantro-lime rice or quinoa, spoon over the slow-cooked salsa chicken, and top it off with some fresh green salad leaves and a dollop of guacamole.
If you're feeling adventurous, transform the salsa chicken into a topping for loaded nachos. Arrange a bed of tortilla chips, generously pile on the shredded chicken, and then sprinkle with cheese, jalapenos, and a dash of hot sauce. Pop it under the broiler until the cheese is melted and bubbly for an irresistible plate of nacho goodness.
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- 4 chicken breasts
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 2 cups tomato-based salsa, divided
- Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
- Lime wedges, for serving
- Mix together the chili powder, cumin, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika in a small bowl.
- Add the chicken breasts to the slow cooker.
- Sprinkle over the spice mixture, along with salt and pepper to taste.
- Pour over 1 cup salsa.
- Slow cook on low for 6-8 hours.
- Transfer the cooked chicken to a bowl and shred using 2 forks.
- Add the remaining 1 cup salsa and stir to combine.
- Serve right away and top with chopped cilantro and lime wedges, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|248
|Total Fat
|5.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|132.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|3.5 g
|Sodium
|709.0 mg
|Protein
|42.3 g