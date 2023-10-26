Are McDonald's Wrappers Microwave Safe?

Sometimes, you just need to keep an extra McDonald's cheeseburger in the fridge for an emergency late-night snack. While most fast food loses its luster upon reheating, when a delicious McDonald's burger is microwaved in its wrapper, fast food fanatics — like model and social media sensation Chrissy Teigan — swear the burger returns to its original glory.

"I order [McDonald's burgers] in bulk, put them in the fridge, put them in the microwave with the paper on for 35 seconds, and then like a warm soft pillow, they're so, so delicious," Teigan told Spoon University. While this appears to be the preferred method for many Reddit users as well, putting McDonald's wrappers in the microwave may not be totally safe.

Unlike Wendy's burger wrappers, which are lined with metallic foil that could spark a fire when microwaved, McDonald's wrappers are made from paper. And while paper is typically considered microwave-safe, McDonald's wrappers are laden with polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly referred to as "forever chemicals," which can vaporize in the microwave and seep into your food.