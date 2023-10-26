Use Brown Butter In Your Oatmeal Cookies For Toastier Flavor

While oatmeal cookies can be a polarizing flavor choice, utilizing brown butter in your recipe will create irresistible oatmeal cookies everyone will eat up. Most baking recipes involve butter because it provides a structure that helps your baked goods rise. However, butter also adds a rich flavor and moistness from the combination of water and fat. Butter may be an essential ingredient, but it makes for a familiar, generic-tasting cookie.

In order to elevate your baking and give your oatmeal cookies a toastier flavor, browning your butter is a simple trick that makes all the difference. Brown butter is popular in baking because it develops a butterscotch flavor as the milk solids begin to carmelize when heated. Throughout history, many variations of brown butter have been used, particularly in France. As the butter melts, the various stages of darkening color signify different flavor profiles, with golden brown giving nutty notes and reddish brown bordering on bitter coffee.

When browned butter is used for baking, it gives your pastries a deeper flavor. By adding subtle notes of caramel and hazelnut, brown butter can accentuate the earthy flavor of the rolled oats in your oatmeal cookies. The slight recipe variation likely won't change the taste enough to be drastically different but it will create many flavor nuances that elevate your cookie overall.