Making A Copycat KFC Famous Bowl Is Easy With Frozen Chicken Popcorn

Few fast food joints produce as much fried chicken as Kentucky Fried Chicken. While you can always pull up to the drive-thru to pick up dinner on the go or bring home something for the family, sometimes you crave home cooking that's actually cooked at home. If that applies to you, don't feel relegated to hours of laborious meal prep. Mashed Recipe Developer Melissa Johnson recreated the hearty KFC Famous Bowl and saved time in her process. The trick is using frozen popcorn chicken which gets served over mashed potatoes and then topped with corn, cheese, and gravy.

This convenient option gives the bowl the protein it needs to be considered similar to KFC's version and eliminates tasks that a lot of people find unpleasant. Frying chicken can be arduous. Breading the chicken is messy and tedious. Also, working with a pot of hot oil can be dangerous. While simplifying the preparation process this Copycat KFC Famous Breakfast Bowl recipe can come together in just 30 minutes.