Steakhouses That Never Use Frozen Steak

Food trends may come and go, but steakhouses will never go out of style. Whether sizzling with rustic charm or unapologetically upscale, steakhouses offer a broad appeal. There are tens of thousands of steakhouses in the United States, and if you want to dig into your favorite cut in a restaurant setting, we're going to guess that you'd prefer the meat to be fresh, not frozen.

The good news is that steak lovers don't have to splurge on an expensive restaurant to indulge in quality steak — plenty of casual sit-down chains take beef quality seriously and don't keep the steaks in the freezer. The other good news is that many steakhouses in the fine dining realm have uncompromising views on how the steaks are aged and cooked, so if you do want to drop some extra cash at a high-end spot, never-frozen steak is the general expectation.

In the mood to make it a steakhouse night but not sure where to turn? To help you on your way, we've investigated how some of the most popular steakhouses in the country approach preparing steak. And if that process happens to involve thawing, those restaurants didn't make the, uh ... cut. Take a look at our list of steakhouses that never use frozen steak.