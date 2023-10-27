Boozy Glazes Will Fill The Hole In Your Doughnuts' Flavor Profile

Ever feel like your doughnut is missing something, but you can't quite put your finger on what it is? That "something" you're missing could be a sugary alcoholic glaze that will pair perfectly with a warm doughnut. Doughnuts carry a versatile flavor profile and can be topped with pretty much anything, so there's no reason not to make them a little bit boozy while you're at it.

Utilizing a homemade doughnut glaze is pretty easy. All you need is confectioner's sugar, milk, butter, and whatever you want to flavor it with, which can be anything from maple syrup to vanilla extract. After combining the ingredients and heating them on the stovetop, your glaze should be ready for your doughnuts. To take the glaze from basic to boozy, just add some alcohol during the heating process. Keep in mind that the more liquid you add, the more confectioner's sugar it will take to thicken your glaze. For that reason, it's probably best to taste as you go to make sure the balance of sugar and booze is just right. The flavor combinations are endless — maple and bourbon is common or you could incorporate a liqueur like Baileys or Kahlua into a glaze perfect for pouring over a copycat Dunkin' chocolate doughnut.