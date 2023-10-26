Aldi's Popular Advent Calendars Are Just Days Away

The release of Aldi's advent calendars is always something to celebrate. And, if you're a fan of this particular holiday, you'll be happy to know that it's fast approaching. From the boozy advent calendars to the chocolate variety, Aldi is known for its yearly treats that will give you a surprise each day in December. Luckily, you don't actually have to wait until December to stock up. They go on sale on November 1st. If you frequent this popular supermarket chain and haven't picked up one of their advent calendars in the past, then you may be shopping at Aldi wrong.

One of the reasons Aldi fans love these advent calendars is because of the variety. While the typical advent calendar offers you one candy a day all holiday season, Aldi has a calendar for all kinds of treats. In the past, Aldi has offered niche advent calendars focusing on cheese, wine, coffee, hot sauce, and more. They've also sold non-food options, including candles and puzzles, as well as great picks for kids like Lego, Mini Brands, and even an entire calendar dedicated to slime. And if you have fur babies, they've included dog and cat treat calendars, too.