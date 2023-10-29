The Simple Method To Turn Your Lasagna Into Edible Roses

Flowers make for a beautiful centerpiece on your kitchen table, but what if there was a way you could have your bouquet and eat it too? No, we aren't talking about cooking with edible flowers. We're talking about a beautiful bouquet of edible lasagna roses. And don't worry — even though you can't use a lasagna shortcut for this recipe, making these saucy blossoms is much easier than you'd think.

The first step to making lasagna roses is prepping all of the components that will make up your flowers. This includes a red sauce, meat sauce, or bolognese, your ricotta cheese mixture, and, of course, your lasagna noodles, which should be cooked al dente. Once everything is prepared, it's time to assemble your flowers.

Start by laying your lasagna sheet flat on the counter. Spread a layer of ricotta across the noodle followed by meat sauce and any other ingredients of your choosing. Then, starting at one end of the lasagna sheet, carefully roll up the noodle, making sure not to squeeze out any of the ingredients. Repeat until all of your noodles have been transformed into flowers, which you can then place standing up in a baking dish that has a generous layer of sauce spread across the bottom. Top your bouquet with some additional sauce and cheese, bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, and then dig in.