Vanilla Wafer Bandage Cookies Aren't Exactly Appetizing

When it comes to Halloween parties, attention to detail matters. Thankfully, in terms of the food, it's easy to turn normal party fare into spooky snacks. If you're looking for a fun and frightening Halloween recipe, you're in luck. Treats like dirt cake and Oreo cookie bats are cute, but may not be spooky enough for your liking. Instagram user @chefgenevieve created some vanilla wafer bandage cookies that are sure to make your guests do a double take.

To recreate these snacks at home, all you'll need are some rectangular vanilla wafers, white icing, and seedless jam. After shaving down the corners of the wafers with a microplane to give them the rounded edges of a bandage, pipe a white square of icing to mimic the absorbent pad, then add a small splash of jam for the blood. This treat, which may be unappealing to some, looks unmistakably like a freshly bloodied bandage. Once you get past the shocking visual and get into the Halloween spirit, you will be happy to find it tastes light and sweet, as any wafer cookie should.