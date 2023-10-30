Kalamata Aren't The Only Black Olives That Deserve Your Love

Foodies have so much to love about olives. They're versatile, nutritious, and available in diverse varieties packed with intense flavor. There's no doubt that the briny, meaty kalamata olive is among the most popular, especially for cuisine with roots in the Mediterranean and the Middle East. But olive lovers shouldn't limit their affection to this old standby — plenty of other black olives deserve a place on their plates, too.

It's essential to clear up one aspect of olives by addressing whether there truly is a difference between green and black olives. In many cases, black olives are simply the fully ripened version of green olives. Some olives are best consumed at a particular stage of ripeness, while others are available in both green and black versions, each with different flavor profiles.

From France, there's the tiny Niçoise olive, the soft, slightly bitter, slightly sweet, herbal variety that's left to ripen on the tree until dark black. This variety is most famous for its namesake salad, which pairs it with a mix of tuna, hardboiled egg, potatoes, and a vinaigrette dressing. The nation is also the home of Nyon olives, known for their intense, earthy bitterness. They're often served in oil and sprinkled with herbs.