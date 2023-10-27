Sour Cream Gives Canned Refried Beans The Smooth Texture They Deserve

Even the best canned food can be a little lackluster. That is because canned food is, with some exceptions, an ingredient. It isn't a dish. Of course, it's fine to remove the lid from a can of refried beans and plop them into a bowl or a pot to heat in a microwave or on a stovetop. You get an adequate side dish. But if you want to elevate those refried beans to a restaurant-worthy experience, you need to zhuzh them up a little. One of the easiest and most effective ways to do that is to add sour cream.

When you add sour cream to refried beans, it blends with the water, salt and starch to create a creamy consistency that is more appealing than the one refried beans have straight out of a can. But beyond texture, the sour cream introduces a slight acidic tang that gives your refried beans a broader and more satisfying flavor profile.