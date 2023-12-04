Sorry, But Putting Ketchup On Hot Dogs Is A Crime

The hot dog, born of German immigrant influence and American ingenuity, has evolved into a symbol of unity and diversity — a melting pot in a bun, if you will. It is a canvas on which local flavors are joyfully displayed. Each region has its own unique recipe – from the good ol' "dragged through the garden" Chicago Dog to the bacon-wrapped Texas Tommy to the legendary Fenway Frank — and these variations are a testament to the creativity and pride of their communities. Yet, amidst this coast-to-coast journey, one heinous crime against the quintessential comfort food sends shivers down spines: the application of ketchup.

When you drench a hot dog in ketchup, you obliterate the subtleties and nuances that define these regional masterpieces. Ketchup often masks the delicate flavors of the dog, the other condiments, and the bun. Imagine biting into a Chicago Dog, a tour de force with its yellow mustard, green relish, chopped onions, tomato slices, pickles, sport peppers, and a hefty dash of celery salt, only to have it assaulted by the cloying sweetness and acidity of ketchup. It's akin to spray-painting graffiti on a Picasso. Such an offense should not be tolerated — especially if you're an adult. Even the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council (yes, that's a real organization) states in its etiquette: "Don't use ketchup on your hot dog after the age of 18."