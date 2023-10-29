The Blanco Dish Furthest From Popular Chocolate Moles

Mole blanco was invented in 1824 by a woman named Josefina Montoya. Kidding! As American Girl franchise fans may recall, Josefina had all manner of intrepid adventures throughout the course of that year, but culinary innovations were not in her skill set. She was from New Mexico, anyway. but mole blanco is a product of Old Mexico, instead. It comes from the Mixteca region of Oaxaca, which is a state that's famous for seven different kinds of mole sauces. Blanco, however, is notably absent from the list despite the fact that it's much easier to make (and looks less likely to stain) than its opposite number, the complex mole negro.

Apart from this place, we really don't have much more info about when and how mole blanco came to be, so we'll have to file it under "traditional" which is a blanket historian term meaning that somebody at some time thought that doing such-and-such was a good idea, and whaddya know? Their neighbors agreed and started doing it, too. Back in the day (whatever day that was), mole blanco was likely prepared in a molcajete, which is a mortar and pestle made from solidified lava. The use of a molcajete alone does little to help us nail down a date since many still use this low-tech tool today, but it's probably safe to say that mole blanco long predates the introduction of the blender in the 1930s.