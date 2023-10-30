Dehydrated Onions Are The Secret Ingredient To A McDonald's-Worthy Burger

The McDonald's burger seems so simple, yet you never really get a homemade hamburger that hits the same way. We've all had sandwiches at cookouts that look like they've got the formula down — soft bun, beef patty, red ketchup, yellow mustard, a sliver of pickle, and a few crispy white flecks of diced onion — but when you take a bite, for some reason it just doesn't hit the spot. Luckily, Mashed recipe developer Angela Latimer has identified the sneaky substitution that will make your hamburgers seem super professional in her copycat McDonald's hamburger recipe. It will save you some tears, too. The secret? It's all about the onions.

When you see McDonald's burgers in promotional pictures, they use fresh white onion chunks that hold their shape well, standing out as pops of white against the dark patty and brightly colored condiments. However, as Latimer explains," It is believed that the stores actually use rehydrated dried minced onion, so this will provide a more authentic McDonald's copycat." But what's the point in rehydrating something dehydrated when the fresh version is as cheap and readily available as white onions?