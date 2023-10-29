Aldi Germany's Beer Section Has Us Jealous

The American Aldi beer range contains 11 beers, each of which is one of the grocery giant's brands, brewed by several domestic and international breweries. The selection includes enough lagers, IPAs, and ales to cover the bases, and like everything at Aldi, it does so at a price point that customers love. Aldi fan and Redditor u/Weaubleau commented that "U.S. Aldi beer is just okay, it saves you money, but when you drink it, you think about the money you saved, not how good the beer is."

Conversely, as seen in a photo uploaded to Reddit, German Aldi carries a wide range of German beers from some of their most famous and historic breweries. u/geedislives declared, "I'm envious of that beer selection. Paulaner is my favorite brewery. I've tried the beer in U.S. Aldi, and it's drinkable, but I mostly leave it alone." Not all commenters felt frustrated with the revelation, though. u/Humble_Plantain_5918 quipped, "The huge beer section made me laugh just because of how German that is." Indeed, a quick search for "bier" on Aldi Germany's website turns up 275 products. Although many of them are Aldi brands, duplicate listings, or non-beer products that happen to have the word "bier"' in the name, that's still an order of magnitude more choice than you can get at Aldi U.S. That kind of imbalance is enough to make anyone jealous.