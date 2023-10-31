Don't Worry, The White Goo Coming Out Of Your Chicken Is Safe

The similarity between the white goo that comes out of chicken as it cooks and egg whites is no coincidence. The main protein in egg whites is albumin, which accounts for about half of the protein in chicken juices. As long as it's cooked to a safe temperature, it's entirely safe to eat. Still, there's no denying these little specks of solidifying protein can look unappetizing. Thankfully, there are a few things that you can do to reduce the amount of liquid leakage and minimize how gooey the outside of your chicken looks.

The first tip is to avoid cutting or piercing your chicken as it cooks. This will keep the protein-rich juices where you want them — in the meat. However, with the necessity of checking internal temperature, this isn't always possible.

Limiting the time you refreeze and thaw chicken will also decrease goo formation. Each time meat gets frozen, the water in the juices turns to ice crystals that rupture cell walls and create more opportunities for protein leaks. However, cooks have little control over how many times a grocery store chicken has been frozen and thawed. The most comprehensive way to reduce white goo on chicken is to brine the meat before you cook it. Brining keeps the meat moist by causing chemical changes in the proteins that quickly reduce leakage.