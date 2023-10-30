Customize DIY Chocolate Bars For The Ultimate Gift

Do you love surprising your friends and family with do-it-yourself treats or baked goods? If you're a home chef or baker, you probably have used those skills to your advantage when birthdays or holidays roll around. Honestly, who doesn't love getting a homemade sweet treat from a friend? One confection you may not have thought would be super easy to make yourself is the classic chocolate bar.

Making customized chocolate bars in your kitchen is actually really easy. All you need is a mold, chocolate, and whatever extra bits and goodies you want to add to make it special. Chocolate molds can be purchased online or in stores like Michaels and they come in plenty of unique shapes and sizes. The flavor of the bar is fully up to you; customize it to match what your friends and family like. You could use white chocolate and crushed Oreo cookies for a copycat Hershey's Cookies 'n' Cream bar. Or you could use dark chocolate and swirl in Nutella and hazelnut bits for a crunchy, nutty twist. You can even customize your bars to match a holiday or special occasion with themed sprinkles — like skulls for Halloween or festive trees for Christmas time.