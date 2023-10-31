Thanksgiving Sangria Is The Cozy Drink That Shines At Holiday Parties

Whether your Thanksgiving is a packed family get-together or a cozy Friendsgiving, you probably want to keep the spirit of fall alive through your decor and some traditional holiday foods. One easy way to infuse the tastes of autumn into your guests' experience is by concocting a deliciously fruity Thanksgiving sangria.

This sangria features several different ingredients that all work together to create a complex, well-rounded flavor. Fruits like crisp apples, juicy oranges, or cranberries can be combined with white wine and other spirits to transform the drink into a refreshing, boozy treat. When searching for the right type of white wine to use, pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, and other varieties with fruity undertones are ideal, as these will lend even more depth to the taste. Also, adding aromatic spices like cinnamon, allspice, and cloves is the perfect way to give this party drink a burst of fall goodness.

One fall staple that you'll need to make your Thanksgiving sangria is apple cider. Depending on your level of holiday dedication, you can use your favorite store-bought brand or make your own slow cooker apple cider. After including so many fruits, you may find your sangria is on the tart side, but don't overcompensate by adding heaps of extra sugar. There are a few common household ingredients that might be a better fit.