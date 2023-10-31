Are Simmer Pots Actually Edible?

A simmer pot, often referred to as stovetop potpourri, is a delightful concoction of fruits, spices, and other ingredients that are boiled in water to create a warm and inviting fragrance. While a simmer pot is primarily designed for aromatic purposes, it is important to clarify whether it can be deemed edible.

The typical contents of a simmer pot include fruits like cranberries, oranges, lemons, and apples; spices such as cinnamon sticks, star anise, and cloves; herbs like rosemary, sage, mint, lavender, and thyme; and occasionally, vanilla extract or essential oils. Some folks even place pine needles from their Christmas tree into the pot. These components release their natural oils when heated.

As appetizing as this medley sounds, in most cases, a simmer pot's contents are not intended for consumption. Why not, though? Well, the fruits and spices used may not be the freshest, and the heat applied during simmering can greatly alter their texture and flavor. Additionally, some ingredients, like cloves and essential oils, can be overpoweringly bitter or pungent when consumed in their concentrated form. Therefore, a simmer pot should not be considered a beverage or food item on its own.