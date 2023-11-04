The Korean Ingredient That Ups The Umami In Your Hanukkah Brisket

The easiest way to incorporate gochujang into your brisket is to replace the wine with a combination of the paste and beef broth. It's important to determine just how much heat you want to come through in your brisket. Some folks mistake gochujang for sriracha, assuming it's similarly spicy, but gochujang can actually be enjoyed by those who consider themselves spice-intolerant. Add 1-2 teaspoons to the braising liquid if you want just a little warmth in the sauce, but mostly want to be able to taste the umami flavors of the beef and fermented ingredients. If you're seeking a bit more pop from the chili peppers, add 3-5 teaspoons, but not much more lest you overwhelm the tender meat. As is key to any good brisket, ensure that it has plenty of time to slow cook so the meat can be fully exposed to the gochujang-infused braising liquid.

While gochujang can be used as a part of marinades, we don't recommend doing this on brisket. The glaze will burn during the searing process, and you'll be left with burnt chili paste instead of caramelized meat.

If your party is divided on how much gochujang flavor they want, you can make a quick glaze. Once the brisket is done cooking, take some of the excess braising liquid, mix it with a few teaspoons of gochujang, and drizzle over the top of your brisket portion.