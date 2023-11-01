Keebler Fudge Stripes Cookies Will Seriously Upgrade Your S'mores

You probably know that a s'more is made when you sandwich a warm, melty marshmallow (usually toasted over a fire) between chocolate and graham crackers. However, you might not know that you can give your s'mores an upgrade that makes them even easier to make and arguably tastier. Instead of using chocolate and graham crackers, all you need is a large marshmallow and two Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies.

Not only does the Keebler Fudge Stripes cookie improvement look irresistible, but the internet confirms the taste is exceptional as well. Keebler's Facebook page posted a video about the gooey combo in 2020, and comments ranged from "Yeah, I can't even eat regular s'mores after trying this!!!!!" to "This is seriously the best way!" One follower even commented, "I have done it for years, who [opened] their mouth and told the public?"

The best thing about this s'mores hack is you don't even have to wait to go on a campout — you can make these little treats any time you want at home.