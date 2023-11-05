Cook Your Egg-In-A-Hole In The Oven For The Best All-Around Texture

There are more than 60 different monikers that eggs-in-a-hole go by. Perhaps you know this dish better as gashouse eggs, or eggs-in-a-basket. Regardless of what you call this breakfast fave, its concept remains the same: cut a hole in the middle of a slice of bread, crack an egg in it, and cook until the bread is nice and toasty and your egg is the perfect shade of sunny-side up.

Minus the potential name confusion, that seems pretty simple. However, as anybody who has ever made this dish with multiple aliases may know, executing it perfectly can be a bit of a challenge — especially if you have to make more than one. Just a few extra seconds of cook time can result in an overcooked egg, burnt toast, or both — and there's also a risk of undercooking the components. Surely there has to be a method that will get you near-perfect texture every time...right? As it turns out, there is.

Earlier this year, The Kitchn's Ann Taylor Pittman put five egg-in-a-basket cooking techniques to the test and found that making them on a sheet pan in the oven produced superior textural results. "The bread was beautifully golden brown on both sides, and the egg was equally gorgeous and delicious – with a tender (but fully set) white and wonderfully gooey, creamy yolk," Pittman explained. On the flip side, Pittman found that using the air fryer made for the least appealing egg-in-a-hole.