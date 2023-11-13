Oh-So-Gooey Mac And Cheese Lasagna Recipe
Introducing a mouthwatering fusion of two beloved comfort foods, Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson's mac and cheese lasagna recipe is a culinary masterpiece that will delight your taste buds like never before. Imagine layers of creamy, cheesy macaroni and rich, savory lasagna coming together in a harmonious marriage of flavors and textures.
Can you think of anything more nostalgic and comforting? Johnson says, "This is a throwback to the Hamburger Helper of my childhood with significantly less work than making lasagna." Coming together in under an hour, this dish is a great weeknight meal.
This dish is a true celebration of comfort food, offering the best of both worlds from its base ingredients in each bite. Whether you're planning a family dinner, a cozy gathering with friends, or simply craving a meal that oozes with cheesy goodness, this dish is sure to become a new favorite. Join us as we guide you through the steps to create this culinary masterpiece that will have everyone coming back for seconds.
Gather your ingredients for oh-so-gooey mac and cheese lasagna
For this recipe, you will first need ingredients to make the meat sauce — salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, garlic, and marinara sauce. You will also need store-bought mac and cheese. Johnson says, "While I use Kraft, you can substitute your favorite boxed mac and cheese." Lastly, you will need butter, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese to complete the lasagna.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Add the oil and beef to a skillet
Drizzle olive oil in a large skillet and add the ground beef.
Step 3: Add the seasoning
Add the garlic and season with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Cook until browned, approximately 10 minutes.
Step 4: Add some sauce
Add the marinara sauce and set aside.
Step 5: Boil pasta
Boil the macaroni noodles according to the package directions.
Step 6: Drain and add butter
Drain, return the macaroni to the pot, and then add the butter.
Step 7: Add the dairy
Add the cheese packages, ricotta, and milk. Stir to combine.
Step 8: Begin layering the lasagna
In a 13x9 baking dish, layer half the mac and cheese.
Step 9: Add the meat sauce
Spread the beef and marinara mixture over the mac and cheese layer.
Step 10: Sprinkle mozzarella cheese
Sprinkle ⅓ of the mozzarella cheese over the beef.
Step 11: Add remaining mac and cheese
Spread the remaining mac and cheese on top of the mozzarella.
Step 12: Add final layer of cheese
Add the remaining mozzarella on top of the macaroni and cheese.
Step 13: Bake
Cover the baking dish with foil and bake at 375 for 30 minutes, removing the foil for the last 10 minutes.
Step 14: Cool and serve
Allow to cool for 10 minutes, and then serve with a side salad or vegetable of your choice.
What can you pair with this oh-so-gooey mac and cheese lasagna?
You'll likely want to complement the rich and cheesy flavors of the main dish with some well-balanced side dishes. Johnson says, "I like to serve this with a salad, but you could serve it with any vegetable you'd like." We think a crisp, fresh green salad with a light vinaigrette dressing can provide a refreshing contrast to the richness of the mac and cheese lasagna. Consider adding ingredients such as mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion. Roasted vegetables like broccoli, asparagus, or Brussels sprouts add a nutritious and slightly crispy side to balance out the creaminess of the lasagna. Drizzle them with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and roast until tender.
While this dish is filled with pasta, we find that bread always goes well on the side of these types of dishes. Warm, buttery garlic bread is a classic and comforting side dish that pairs wonderfully with the cheesy goodness of the lasagna. You can also sprinkle some grated Parmesan or herbs on the bread for extra flavor. Soft or crunchy breadsticks are another great option. You can serve them with marinara sauce or a cheese dip for added variety.
How can you customize this mac and cheese lasagna?
Customizing this dish is a delightful way to tailor this meal to your personal tastes. You can add a variety of veggies to increase the nutritional value of the dish. Layer fresh or sautéed spinach between the pasta and cheese for added greens. Earthy and flavorful, mushrooms make a great addition. Roasted red peppers can provide a slightly sweet and smoky note. If you want to add some crunch, Ritz crackers, panko breadcrumbs, or crushed potato chips can create a crispy topping.
Feel free to substitute some of the cheeses. Swap out some of the cheddar or mozzarella with gouda for a unique twist. If you love bold flavors, crumbled blue cheese can add a distinctive tang. Creamy Fontina cheese can create a smoother, milder cheese sauce. You can also add in more store-bought sauces for a punch of flavor. Incorporate pesto sauce between the layers for a burst of fresh, basil taste. Instead of the classic cheese sauce in the macaroni, use Alfredo sauce for a creamier variation.
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 24-ounce jar marinara sauce
- 2 boxes macaroni and cheese
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ cup ricotta cheese
- ¼ cup milk
- 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
|Calories per Serving
|411
|Total Fat
|28.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|87.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|18.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|5.3 g
|Sodium
|743.9 mg
|Protein
|20.1 g