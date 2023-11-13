Recipes Course Dinner Recipes

Oh-So-Gooey Mac And Cheese Lasagna Recipe

mac and cheese lasagna in baking dish Erin Johnson/Mashed
By Erin Johnson and Mashed Staff/

Introducing a mouthwatering fusion of two beloved comfort foods, Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson's mac and cheese lasagna recipe is a culinary masterpiece that will delight your taste buds like never before. Imagine layers of creamy, cheesy macaroni and rich, savory lasagna coming together in a harmonious marriage of flavors and textures.

Can you think of anything more nostalgic and comforting? Johnson says, "This is a throwback to the Hamburger Helper of my childhood with significantly less work than making lasagna." Coming together in under an hour, this dish is a great weeknight meal.

This dish is a true celebration of comfort food, offering the best of both worlds from its base ingredients in each bite. Whether you're planning a family dinner, a cozy gathering with friends, or simply craving a meal that oozes with cheesy goodness, this dish is sure to become a new favorite. Join us as we guide you through the steps to create this culinary masterpiece that will have everyone coming back for seconds.

Gather your ingredients for oh-so-gooey mac and cheese lasagna

ingredients for mac and cheese lasagna Erin Johnson/Mashed

For this recipe, you will first need ingredients to make the meat sauce — salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, garlic, and marinara sauce. You will also need store-bought mac and cheese. Johnson says, "While I use Kraft, you can substitute your favorite boxed mac and cheese." Lastly, you will need butter, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese to complete the lasagna.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

preheat oven to 375 Erin Johnson/Mashed

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Step 2: Add the oil and beef to a skillet

beef in skillet Erin Johnson/Mashed

Drizzle olive oil in a large skillet and add the ground beef.

Step 3: Add the seasoning

beef and seasoning in skillet Erin Johnson/Mashed

Add the garlic and season with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Cook until browned, approximately 10 minutes.

Step 4: Add some sauce

meat sauce in skillet Erin Johnson/Mashed

Add the marinara sauce and set aside.

Step 5: Boil pasta

macaroni pasta boiling Erin Johnson/Mashed

Boil the macaroni noodles according to the package directions.

Step 6: Drain and add butter

butter added to macaroni noodles Erin Johnson/Mashed

Drain, return the macaroni to the pot, and then add the butter.

Step 7: Add the dairy

cheese sauce and ricotta on macaroni noodles Erin Johnson/Mashed

Add the cheese packages, ricotta, and milk. Stir to combine.

Step 8: Begin layering the lasagna

macaroni and cheese in baking dish Erin Johnson/Mashed

In a 13x9 baking dish, layer half the mac and cheese.

Step 9: Add the meat sauce

meat sauce layering on top of mac and cheese Erin Johnson/Mashed

Spread the beef and marinara mixture over the mac and cheese layer.

Step 10: Sprinkle mozzarella cheese

mozzarella cheese on top of mac and cheese and beef sauce Erin Johnson/Mashed

Sprinkle ⅓ of the mozzarella cheese over the beef.

Step 11: Add remaining mac and cheese

macaroni cheese on top of lasagna Erin Johnson/Mashed

Spread the remaining mac and cheese on top of the mozzarella.

Step 12: Add final layer of cheese

mozzarella cheese on top of lasagna Erin Johnson/Mashed

Add the remaining mozzarella on top of the macaroni and cheese.

Step 13: Bake

lasagna covered with foil Erin Johnson/Mashed

Cover the baking dish with foil and bake at 375 for 30 minutes, removing the foil for the last 10 minutes.

Step 14: Cool and serve

lasagna out of oven Erin Johnson/Mashed

Allow to cool for 10 minutes, and then serve with a side salad or vegetable of your choice.

What can you pair with this oh-so-gooey mac and cheese lasagna?

slice of mac and cheese lasagna with greens on the side Erin Johnson/Mashed

You'll likely want to complement the rich and cheesy flavors of the main dish with some well-balanced side dishes. Johnson says, "I like to serve this with a salad, but you could serve it with any vegetable you'd like." We think a crisp, fresh green salad with a light vinaigrette dressing can provide a refreshing contrast to the richness of the mac and cheese lasagna. Consider adding ingredients such as mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion. Roasted vegetables like broccoli, asparagus, or Brussels sprouts add a nutritious and slightly crispy side to balance out the creaminess of the lasagna. Drizzle them with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and roast until tender.

While this dish is filled with pasta, we find that bread always goes well on the side of these types of dishes. Warm, buttery garlic bread is a classic and comforting side dish that pairs wonderfully with the cheesy goodness of the lasagna. You can also sprinkle some grated Parmesan or herbs on the bread for extra flavor. Soft or crunchy breadsticks are another great option. You can serve them with marinara sauce or a cheese dip for added variety.

How can you customize this mac and cheese lasagna?

close up of the inside of the mac and cheese lasagna Erin Johnson/Mashed

Customizing this dish is a delightful way to tailor this meal to your personal tastes. You can add a variety of veggies to increase the nutritional value of the dish. Layer fresh or sautéed spinach between the pasta and cheese for added greens. Earthy and flavorful, mushrooms make a great addition. Roasted red peppers can provide a slightly sweet and smoky note. If you want to add some crunch, Ritz crackers, panko breadcrumbs, or crushed potato chips can create a crispy topping.

Feel free to substitute some of the cheeses. Swap out some of the cheddar or mozzarella with gouda for a unique twist. If you love bold flavors, crumbled blue cheese can add a distinctive tang. Creamy Fontina cheese can create a smoother, milder cheese sauce. You can also add in more store-bought sauces for a punch of flavor. Incorporate pesto sauce between the layers for a burst of fresh, basil taste. Instead of the classic cheese sauce in the macaroni, use Alfredo sauce for a creamier variation.

Oh-So-Gooey Mac And Cheese Lasagna Recipe
No Ratings
Fusing elements of its two titular dishes, this mac and cheese lasagna recipe oozes cheesy goodness and comes to life with its layers of noodles and saucy meat.
Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
45
minutes
Servings
9
servings
slice of mac and cheese lasagna
Total time: 50 minutes
Ingredients
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 24-ounce jar marinara sauce
  • 2 boxes macaroni and cheese
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • ½ cup ricotta cheese
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
  1. Preheat oven to 375 F.
  2. Drizzle olive oil in a large skillet and add the ground beef.
  3. Add the garlic and season with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Cook until browned, approximately 10 minutes.
  4. Add the marinara sauce and set aside.
  5. Boil the macaroni noodles according to the package directions.
  6. Drain, return the macaroni to the pot, and then add the butter.
  7. Add the cheese packages, ricotta, and milk. Stir to combine.
  8. In a 13x9 baking dish, layer half of the mac and cheese.
  9. Spread the beef and marinara mixture over the mac and cheese layer.
  10. Sprinkle ⅓ of the mozzarella cheese over the beef.
  11. Spread the remaining mac and cheese on top of the mozzarella.
  12. Add the remaining mozzarella on top of the macaroni and cheese.
  13. Cover the baking dish with foil and bake at 375 for 30 minutes, removing the foil for the last 10 minutes.
  14. Allow to cool for 10 minutes, and then serve with a side salad or vegetable of your choice.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 411
Total Fat 28.3 g
Saturated Fat 13.8 g
Trans Fat 0.7 g
Cholesterol 87.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 18.8 g
Dietary Fiber 2.1 g
Total Sugars 5.3 g
Sodium 743.9 mg
Protein 20.1 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
