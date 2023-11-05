Anchovy Broth Tablets Are The Fishy Stock Enhancers Your Pantry Is Missing

You've probably heard of bouillon cubes, but usually in meaty varieties like chicken or beef, or perhaps even vegetable. Some soups, however, call for a more delicate umami flavor. That's when you need anchovy broth tablets. These can impart umami and that distinct "fresh from the sea" flavor that fish sauce just can't achieve on its own. Fish broths — and anchovy broths, in particular — are underutilized in Western cuisine, perhaps in part because the homemade version can be tedious to make and isn't a part of the average home cook's repertoire. But with the help of anchovy broth tablets, anyone can infuse their cooking with a bit of subtle, fishy, umami flavor.

You may be more familiar with generic fish stock, or perhaps the Japanese equivalent, dashi broth, which is made from dried tuna flakes (bonito). Anchovy broth and its more modern tablet form are common in Korean dishes such as kimchi jjigae, doenjang jjigae, and bugeoguk, but they can also be used in many Western recipes such as bouillabaisse or clam chowder. Basically, just add one of these tablets to anything you want to have a light but high-impact fish flavor.