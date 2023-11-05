No Tortilla Press? DIY It By Adding A Hinge To 2 Cutting Boards
A novel approach to solving a difficult problem is always welcome. For instance, if you'd like to make tortillas from scratch, you might think the only way to do so is by purchasing a tortilla press. This device flattens a cornmeal ball into a ⅛-inch disk. But you don't have to buy an expensive (or, for that matter, cheap) press to make tortillas. You can go the D.I.Y. route and build your own tortilla press from items you likely already have. All you need are two wooden cutting boards and a hinge.
A tortilla press is important because making your tortillas the right shape is key. Not only should the dough be the same thickness throughout, but it must be round. If you fasten two wooden cutting boards together with a hinge, you can build a simple tool that opens and closes like a book. When you put a cornmeal ball between the two boards, you can apply even pressure, ensuring the ball keeps its circular shape as you flatten it. The result is a perfect tortilla.
Using two cutting boards as a tortilla press
To make a tortilla press using two cutting boards and a hinge, you need to acquire a small yet sturdy hinge. Look for one made for a cabinet, not a jewelry box, for example, as this would be far too delicate. When you purchase a hinge, you'll also receive the proper screws, which makes this D.I.Y. project very simple. Just use the included screws to fasten the hinge to the edge of the cutting board that's opposite from its handle. Then repeat this with the second board. This handle will give you leverage so you can flatten your tortillas with the precision and control needed to create the perfect disc every time.
While a pair of hinged cutting boards produce better results, you don't necessarily need to fasten them for this trick to work. To use the unhinged method, place plastic wrap on top of the first cutting board. Add your cornmeal ball and loosely fold the plastic wrap over it. Place a second cutting board on top and press down evenly to make a perfect tortilla.