What Does The Internet Think Of Kitchen Nightmares' In The Drink?

Before Gordon Ramsay and "Kitchen Nightmares" showed up, patrons of In the Drink — a restaurant located on the grounds of a popular New Jersey country club — would have been more likely to describe the establishment as "In the Rough." That may sound harsh, but as is typical for restaurants, In the Drink lacked customers, good food, and good leadership, resulting in roughly $250,000 of debt. While Ramsay was ultimately able to do his thing and help steer the business back on course, the consensus on Yelp before he got there made it easy to believe the state of the restaurant as it was shown on TV when he first arrived.

One customer who left a two-star review in 2021 summed up their experience by writing, "The setting on a golf course is nice and the staff was friendly, but that's about the only thing positive I could say." Ramsay had a similar reaction to the restaurant after spending just one hour observing a lunch service, praising the front of the house for keeping the customers happy despite long waits and constant kitchen mistakes. A one-star review from 2022 said, "We just had the worst experience," and alleged that management lied about warning them through their reservation text to leave promptly at closing. This, sadly, reinforces what Gordon uncovered as poor management and lack of customer consideration despite being located in a country club that primarily caters to paying club members.