Ravioles Du Dauphiné Are A French Take On An Italian Pasta Classic

A new pasta dish is taking over the internet. Just by looking at it, one might guess it's Italian, but it actually comes from France. Ravioles du Dauphiné is like the French version of Italian ravioli, only the pasta is smaller and includes French cheese instead of Italian varieties such as ricotta and mascarpone. As with most pasta dishes, it's comforting and easy to fall in love with. These days, the trendy way to eat them in the U.S. is in long, uncut pasta sheets. However, in France, ravioles du Dauphiné are usually broken apart into individual pieces.

The popularization of ravioles du Dauphiné in the U.S. began in NYC, where people discovered them on the menu at Café Chelsea, a French restaurant that opened earlier this year. People took to this dish's simplistic yet elevated feel, and by word of mouth (which these days means through social media posts), ravioles du Dauphiné has gone from being a little-known dish to something everyone wants to try.