Kale Salad With Pears And Maple Pecans Recipe

Leftovers of this dish will keep for a short period, but there are a few considerations that will ensure the salad remains as fresh and enjoyable as possible. Store the leftover salad in an airtight container. It's best to separate the dressing from the salad and keep them in separate containers, especially if you've already dressed the kale. This prevents the salad from becoming overly soggy. For the best taste and texture, try to consume the leftovers within 1–2 days. Kale can become more tender over time, and the pears may release moisture and affect the overall crispness of the salad.

Topalu says, "All the ingredients can be prepared 7 days in advance and stored in separate, airtight containers." She adds that the salad and the dressing should be stored in the refrigerator and the pecans should be stored at room temperature. When you're ready to enjoy your leftover kale salad, you can refresh it by tossing it with a bit more dressing and giving it a gentle toss. This can help revive the flavors and texture.