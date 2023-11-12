Kale Salad With Pears And Maple Pecans Recipe
We're here to introduce your new favorite salad that celebrates the vibrant flavors of the fall season. Recipe developer Feta Topalu brings us this kale salad with pears and maple pecans. This refreshing and nutritious salad is a perfect harmony of earthy, nutrient-rich kale, sweet and succulent pears, and the irresistible crunch of maple-glazed pecans. Whether you're looking for a light, wholesome meal or an impressive side dish for a special occasion, this recipe combines the freshest ingredients in a delightful blend of sweet and savory. It's a symphony of tastes and textures.
We will be making this dish at our Thanksgiving table, but Topalu says, "Even though this salad has plenty of autumn flavors, it can still be served on a warm summer day. I love to serve this salad year-round". Get ready to savor a taste of freshness, sweetness, and wholesome goodness with every forkful of this kale salad.
Gather the ingredients for this kale salad with pears and maple pecans
To make this salad, you can start by gathering your ingredients. You will need kale, pear, goat cheese, dried cranberries, and red onion. You will also need a few ingredients to make the maple pecans — maple syrup, butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon, salt, and pecans. Be sure to grab your salad dressing ingredients, which consist of olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, more maple syrup, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prep maple mixture
In a bowl, whisk together maple syrup, butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt.
Step 3: Add to pecans
Pour the maple syrup mixture over the pecans. Toss to coat.
Step 4: Bake pecans
Spread the pecans on a parchment-lined baking sheet and place in the oven. Bake for 10 minutes.
Step 5: Whisk the dressing
Make the dressing: In a bowl, whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, maple syrup, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper.
Step 6: Massage kale
Place the kale in a large bowl. Pour over half of the dressing and massage the kale with your hands or tongs for 1 minute.
Step 7: Add salad toppings
Add in the pear, goat cheese, cranberries, onion, maple pecans, and remaining dressing.
Step 8: Toss salad and serve
Toss together and serve immediately.
Do leftovers of this kale salad with pears and maple pecans keep?
Leftovers of this dish will keep for a short period, but there are a few considerations that will ensure the salad remains as fresh and enjoyable as possible. Store the leftover salad in an airtight container. It's best to separate the dressing from the salad and keep them in separate containers, especially if you've already dressed the kale. This prevents the salad from becoming overly soggy. For the best taste and texture, try to consume the leftovers within 1–2 days. Kale can become more tender over time, and the pears may release moisture and affect the overall crispness of the salad.
Topalu says, "All the ingredients can be prepared 7 days in advance and stored in separate, airtight containers." She adds that the salad and the dressing should be stored in the refrigerator and the pecans should be stored at room temperature. When you're ready to enjoy your leftover kale salad, you can refresh it by tossing it with a bit more dressing and giving it a gentle toss. This can help revive the flavors and texture.
What do you pair with this kale salad with pears and maple pecans?
The hearty kale and sweet pears complement grilled chicken or salmon beautifully; the protein adds a satisfying element to the meal. Add cooked quinoa or farro to the salad to make it more substantial. These grains provide extra texture and a nutritional boost. Slices of ripe avocado can add creaminess and healthy fats to the salad, creating a well-rounded dish.
Serve the salad with a side of crusty bread or a baguette to make it a more substantial and satisfying meal. Pair the kale salad with a light soup, such as a tomato basil soup or a vegetable soup, for a well-rounded lunch or dinner. Topalu says, "My favorite dishes to serve this salad with are roasted whole chicken, salmon fillet, and BBQ chicken drumsticks." Remember that the key to a successful pairing is to balance the flavors and textures. The sweet and earthy elements of the salad can be wonderfully complemented by contrasting flavors and ingredients to create a harmonious and enjoyable meal.
- For the maple pecans
- 4 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 ½ cups pecans
- For the red wine vinaigrette
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
- For the salad
- 6 cups chopped kale leaves, stems removed
- 1 pear, cored and thinly sliced
- 2 ounces crumbled goat cheese
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ red onion, thinly sliced
|Calories per Serving
|740
|Total Fat
|63.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|21.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.0 g
|Total Sugars
|32.2 g
|Sodium
|515.1 mg
|Protein
|7.2 g