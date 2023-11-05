Don't Let Green Cherry Tomatoes Ripen — Pickle Them Now For Extra Flavor Later

If you grow cherry tomatoes, then you're probably no stranger to the conundrum of having too many ripe ones all at once. If you've ever wondered what you should do when you have too many cherry tomatoes sprouting up, the answer might be unexpected. Rather than looking up endless recipes for cherry tomatoes or whipping up more salads than you could ever eat, the (very green) solution may be right in front of your eyes.

Everyone knows a perfectly ripe tomato when they see one: It's deep in color, red all around, and ready to fall off the vine. What if you pick them while they're still green, though? Whipping up a batch of pickled green cherry tomatoes opens up a whole new world of ways you can enjoy your fresh fruit. Beyond that, though, picking cherry tomatoes early also allows you to make the most of your time — your fruit will stay good longer, and you can start reaping the benefits earlier.