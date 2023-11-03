Costco's Price-Checking Feature Somehow Ruffled Feathers

While Costco has some of the best deals in the grocery game, it can also be difficult to remember what an item's price was once you load it into your cart. You could always trek back to the area where you got it and check the shelf, but given that Costco stores vary in size from 80,000 to 230,000 square feet, that strategy usually isn't very practical. As such, in-store price-checking machines seem like a brilliant idea. Unfortunately, many customers don't see it that way.

On an Instagram post showing the newly added price checker, one commenter asked, "Why would you need this? Are employees not pricing things correctly that they need to add these?" Another Costco customer wrote, "It would be nice if they would have a hand scanner on these also, for the bigger items that are so heavy. There a very few stores that have price checkers, and the stores that do, don't have a hand scanner with them. It would be helpful for everyone, especially seniors."

The consensus seems to be that a price checker is a great idea for places like Target, Walmart, or regular grocery stores. For places like Costco, however, where many items are bulky, the process of heaving a large, heavy box out of your cart and holding it up to a wall scanner can be frustrating.