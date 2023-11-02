Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Wants Swifties To Know It's Okay To Sip Wine During The Big Game

Thanks to the ever-powerful Taylor Swift effect, the singer-songwriter's relationship with Kansas City tight end, Travis Kelce, has helped to create an entirely new group of football fans. As far as the NFL is concerned, when it comes to followers of football, the more the merrier –– no matter what sparked their interest. Barefoot Wine is the NFL's Official Wine Sponsor, and they're excited to welcome new fans to the sport.

We've all watched as Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, spends quality time with Swift in the stadium box seats as her son plays. She is a huge fan of the sport and brings her sons cookies for every game. Donna is the perfect person to introduce new football fans to the game –– whether it's a Swiftie or Swift herself. This is why Barefoot has partnered with Donna to launch the Barefoot Bandwagon Box. One lucky winner will join Donna in a suite to watch the Philadelphia vs. Kansas City Super Bowl LVII rematch. The game will take place on Monday, November 20 in Kansas City. The winner plus three pals of their choice will attend alongside Donna and Barefoot winemaker, Jen Wall. While sipping and watching, the winners are free to ask these experts any questions about football or wine.