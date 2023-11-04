Dip Grilled Cheese In Applesauce For The Perfect Savory And Sweet Combo

Tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches are a classic comfort food combo. However, it turns out tomatoes aren't the only red fruit (yes, fruit) that can be transformed into an accompaniment for the cheesy sando. Applesauce is also an excellent pairing for a grilled cheese sandwich. As many people on the internet have discovered, dipping the sammie directly into your snack-sized cup of Mott's will take your tastebuds on a unique flavor journey that TikToker Trinh Carreon, a.k.a. @trinhdoesthings, is totally behind.

After getting the suggestion from a follower, Carreon gave the combo a try in a TikTok posted in November 2021. In the video, the TikToker is seen giving their sandwich a hearty dunk in the applesauce before taking a big bite. After a few seconds, their eyes get wide in surprise and they let out an "mmm" to show approval of the pairing. "Yo, grilled cheese and applesauce...10," they say as they go in for another bite.

Carreon then continued to share their new-found love for grilled cheese sandwiches dipped in applesauce in the comments section. "It was so good! I was shocked if you couldn't tell," they said in response to one commenter. "It's definitely interesting but tasty," they assured another.