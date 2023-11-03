We Tried Starbucks' New Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai And It Is A Sugar Bomb

Halloween is over, and you know what that means? Pumpkin spice is out and holiday flavors are in. At this point, it's safe to say that Starbucks has cornered the market on seasonal coffee flavors. Sure, other companies release lines for each season, too, but few go as all-in as Starbucks does. This year sees the return of several holiday classics to the chain's menu, with one new addition: the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Latte. This drink pairs classic holiday gingerbread flavor with warm, spicy chai.

Of course, each warm beverage is served in one of the loved and oftentimes heavily debated Starbucks red cups. As a bonus, Starbucks has released a delightful holiday design for its iced beverage containers, a nice touch since there are several cold holiday flavors on this year's menu. For many of us, cold weather is not enough to keep us from our iced coffee.

With so much pomp and circumstance surrounding the release of the Starbucks holiday menu and cups, we had to see how this new menu item stacks up to everything else. Let's see if this drink will become a new holiday tradition.