The Difference Between Brown And Dijon Mustard

If you're a mustard fan, you know that there are multiple types of mustard out there. From spicy to sweet, which is the best type of mustard is certainly up for debate, and it's a topic many people have strong opinions about. But while some of us proudly advocate for our favorite mustard, others aren't exactly sure what makes one mustard different from another. Knowing a bit more about them can help you choose one for every purpose and occasion.

Most of us likely picture yellow mustard when we think of mustard. Yet, there are other, more flavorful picks that have just as many fans. Brown mustard and Dijon mustard are two popular varieties that are actually very different. But there are plenty of people who aren't exactly sure what sets these two apart from each other. One difference between yellow mustard and Dijon mustard is easy to see: they have different looks and colors. Brown and Dijon mustard, on the other hand, are a bit closer. All mustards, of course, have mustard seeds in common. How they're prepared gives these mustards differences in taste and consistency.