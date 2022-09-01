Mashed's Exclusive Survey Reveals The Best Type Of Mustard

If you're a condiment lover, you've probably tried your fair share of mustards. You may be surprised to learn, however, that mustard hasn't always been a just condiment and has actually been used for medicinal purposes. But now, you'll usually see yellow mustard sitting next to ketchup for hot dogs and hamburgers or some spicy brown mustard accompanying a pastrami sandwich.

We think that you should always stock some dijon mustard in your pantry because of its versatility in sauces and marinades, but mustard lovers probably have a few types of mustard on hand. Lately, there's even been some unexpected mustard flavors hitting the market, like French's Sweetwood and Honey Chipotle.

Though there's a wide range of mustard options in every grocery store, there are a few more common types. We wanted to know what people thought was the best type of mustard, and we polled 599 particpants to find out. Respondents were given five options of mustard to choose from as the best; yellow, dijon, honey, spicy brown, and whole grain. Here's which mustard came out on top.