Mashed Survey Uncovers The International Oreo Flavor Fans Wish Was In The US

Few store-bought desserts are as classic as an Oreo cookie. Besides the quintessential chocolate cookie with vanilla creme, the famous dessert sandwich has also spawned plenty of other Oreo flavors, from seasonal options to fruity choices. If you've got a hankering for an Oreo with a twist, there are more than a few possibilities at your disposal. Even so, there are some Oreo flavors that aren't sold in the U.S.

In a YouTube poll posted on October 27, Mashed asked fans which non-U.S. Oreo flavor they would most like to see in American stores. Over 20,000 Oreo fans voted on the special cookie they'd most like to try, and the results are in. Folks have a clear preference for one flavor, and while no one knows if it will ever appear in the U.S., everyone is seemingly crossing their fingers.

Out of the five cookie flavors named in the poll, a whopping 44% of voters want to get their hands on the Crunchy Brownie flavor. These cookies were only available in Japan for a limited time, and they aren't currently available anywhere. That said, these thin, crispy cookies with chocolate creme are definitely still intriguing, and plenty of Oreo fans would love to give them a try.