Oreo Flavors We Wish Would Come To The US

Known to some as the king of unconventional snack-time favorites and to others as the duke of the whackiest desserts known to man, the company behind Oreos has released some intriguingly delightful cookie flavors in the United States. But what if we told you America's cookie aisle offers only a portion of the best Oreo flavors known to snackers? Well, let's put things into perspective here — Oreo makes enough of its signature cookies every year to surround the world with five delicious and rather fashionable cookie belts. And a good portion of those cookies are amazing flavors that are made exclusively in countries outside of the United States. But being the brats we are, we want them to be sold here, and to do that, we're going to need your help.

We have compiled a list of the best Oreo flavors outside of the U.S. and while we let you know how, where, and if you can buy them online, we would like you to think of each of these entries as a call to action. Strawberry chocolate pie, sakura matcha, and vanilla mousse are just a few of the Oreo flavors on our list, and we urge you, dear readers, to consider how delicious they sound and petition Oreo to bring them to the United States. From out-of-this-world Japanese Oreo treats to a tantalizing Oreo variety native to South Korea, here are the Oreo flavors that simply need to come to the states.