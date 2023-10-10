Oreo Flavors We Wish Would Come To The US
Known to some as the king of unconventional snack-time favorites and to others as the duke of the whackiest desserts known to man, the company behind Oreos has released some intriguingly delightful cookie flavors in the United States. But what if we told you America's cookie aisle offers only a portion of the best Oreo flavors known to snackers? Well, let's put things into perspective here — Oreo makes enough of its signature cookies every year to surround the world with five delicious and rather fashionable cookie belts. And a good portion of those cookies are amazing flavors that are made exclusively in countries outside of the United States. But being the brats we are, we want them to be sold here, and to do that, we're going to need your help.
We have compiled a list of the best Oreo flavors outside of the U.S. and while we let you know how, where, and if you can buy them online, we would like you to think of each of these entries as a call to action. Strawberry chocolate pie, sakura matcha, and vanilla mousse are just a few of the Oreo flavors on our list, and we urge you, dear readers, to consider how delicious they sound and petition Oreo to bring them to the United States. From out-of-this-world Japanese Oreo treats to a tantalizing Oreo variety native to South Korea, here are the Oreo flavors that simply need to come to the states.
Strawberry
Strawberry, you may say, are you kidding? How has the U.S. had Swedish Fish-flavored Oreos and not a strawberry version of the cookie? As shocking as it may be to believe, we speak the sad truth. While the U.S. has witnessed strawberry shortcakeand even strawberry frosted donut-flavored Oreos, a plain, yet delicious strawberry Oreo flavor has yet to make an appearance in America — and we are missing out. Because you know what country does get to enjoy these rosy pink creme snacks? Japan. And based on reviews online, strawberries and Oreos are a flavor match made in heaven.
According to one TikToker, from the moment you open up a pack of strawberry Oreos, you'll be hit with the intense scent of strawberry candy. And the snack doesn't just smell amazing. "They're crisp, they're super thin, they're sweet but not too sweet," the reviewer says. "This is like a 9.2 out of 10." The flavor inspired another user on the platform to state the strawberry Oreo "tastes just like summertime." While these fruity-chocolate cookies aren't available in the states (alas), online retailers like Plugd in Exotics sell them for $7 a package.
Rose cream
Oreos are a fun snack, but they aren't known for being fancy — unless you're in China. Because in the land of the dragon, you can buy rose cream-flavored Oreos. These incredibly bougie treats come in Oreo thin form and feature a lovely pink cream center between two chocolate Oreo wafers. The best part? The cream is flavored with powder from actual roses.
These dainty Oreos have been described as "rich and creamy" by Yami Buy, an online retailer that sells the snack to those outside of China (notably, rose cream Oreos are so popular they are typically sold out at the vendor). However, for a more concrete idea of how these unique Oreos taste, imagine the strawberry-esque flavor of everyone's favorite Valentine's Day flower combined with the crispy, chocolatey goodness of Oreo thins. Oh, and they also contain zero sugar. So they're kind of like the successful brother of the discontinued zero-sugar Oreos.
While this flavor hasn't migrated to the states ... yet (we mean, come on, do these sweet, flower-based Oreos not scream "take me along on your cottagecore picnic?"), these cookies are available to purchase at several online retailers for anywhere from $4 to $6 per a pretty-in-pink package.
Matcha roll cake
If you consider yourself a matcha lover, we have some bittersweet news to share. Friends of the matcha alliance, Japan did, in fact, have a limited edition matcha-inspired version of milk's favorite cookie: matcha roll cake Oreos.
These sponge matcha roll cake–influenced cookies had an appropriately green filling and smelled like a fresh cup of the beloved green tea it was named for. Described by Cahroon as a (true to its matcha flavor) not-to-sweet treat, the online retailer reported that this cookie was made to be enjoyed with your hot beverage of choice — though what other drink could you dip these cookies in than a matcha latte? One of the lucky few who was able to enjoy and review this limited edition Oreo at another online retailer called Sugio Mart reported the limited edition green tea Oreo "brings the whole thing to the next level. Yep, so hard not to love them!" And in general, matcha lovers stated the taste of these Oreos brought them true, unbridled joy.
The matcha roll cake Oreo only came in crispy Oreo (Japan's version of Oreo Thins) form, and, as a specialty snack, it didn't last long in Japan. But maybe one day it will return to the country's store shelves ... and debut in America.
Crunchy brownie
Remember when Oreo brought brownie batter Oreos to the U.S. snack world a few years back? Now imagine if those chocolate-lover-approved cookies had a crunchy consistency. That's essentially what Japan's limited edition version of the same cookie concept, crunchy brownie Oreos, was like.
Though the two sound like they'd taste eerily similar, believe you us, they didn't. According to reviewers, Japan's take on brownie-inspired Oreos was a melt-in-your-mouth, crunchy texture experience. And though they were named after brownies, one TikToker insisted these limited edition Japanese cookies tasted like pieces of nama (which are soft Japanese chocolates topped with cocoa powder) that were covered in a chocolate graham cracker shell.
Because Oreo is a bully of a cookie brand that loves to take away its most delectable flavors, crunchy brownie Oreos had a limited run in Japan. But if you want a similar flavor experience, you can opt to buy a pack of regular chocolate Oreos from the country on websites like Bokksu Market for around $5 a pack.
Raspberry mini bars
In the U.S., Oreo has played at creating a delicious raspberry-esque cookie. The company has released berry Oreos (which combined raspberry and strawberry flavors into a single creme center) and a raspberry fudge creme dessert. But Japan's Oreo raspberry mini bars are everything an Oreo and raspberry-flavored chocolate candy should be and more.
Mini bars? You may ask. Yes, mini bars. These Japanese treats are like an upgraded version of Milka's Oreo cream bars. Just listen to how they're made. These desserts feature an Oreo cookie crumble and raspberry filling base coated with raspberry frosting. Reviewers report these ingredients come together to create a sweet and intensely raspberry flavor experience.
Oreo raspberry mini bars were never listed as limited edition snacks on the U.S. side of the internet. However — whether you can still buy them in Japan or not — you for sure can't get them imported to America. But for a similar taste of raspberry bliss, you can buy packs of Japan's mini strawberry KitKats at online retailers like Amazon for around $15 per 10 pack.
Strawberry chocolate pie
More strawberry-flavored Oreos? From Japan, nonetheless? What can we say? Japan seems to have a thing for pink-creme cookies. But where our former strawberry-inspired Oreo entry was just influenced by the fruit, our next flavor was inspired by strawberry chocolate pie.
This Japanese cookie's name isn't just for show. Larger and thicker than your run-of-the-mill cookies, strawberry chocolate pie Oreos are actually built like miniature pies. But that's not the only thing that makes this Oreo flavor unique. Each of these desserts sandwiches a strawberry-marshmallow center covered with chocolate between two soft chocolate Oreo wafers. The result of this tasty combo (and the unique marshmallow filling) is a cookie that one YouTuber reported was like the Oreo equivalent of a Moon Pie.
Sounds delicious, right? Want to give it a try? Well, too bad. While these delectable marshmallow-filled treats can be imported to the U.K., you can't buy and ship them to the states. Right now, your best chance to get the opportunity to try these unique treats is either flying to Japan or petitioning Oreo to bring the flavor to the U.S.
Sakura chiffon cake
Like roses and lavender, sakura blossoms aren't just beautiful. They're also edible. One of Japan's favorite ways to eat this subtly sweet flower is to bake it into a fluffy, angel cake-esque chiffon cake, and during the spring of 2020, sakura chiffon cake was transformed into a crunchy, chocolatey cookie flavor from the makers of Oreos.
Crispy sakura chiffon cake Oreos featured light pink sakura blossom cream sandwiched in between two thin chocolate wafers. Like the flower, these cookies reportedly were subtly sweet. And, to make matters even better, their crunchy wafer exterior gave them a strawberry Pocky like taste. While these crispy Oreos only lasted for a single season in Japan, we know that they'd make a killing in the states — if the brand stops being a coward and brings sakura chiffon cake Oreos to the U.S., that is.
The closest thing you can get to a similar snack is to sprinkle some Oreo crumbs on top of sakura peach castella cake — which you can buy from vendors like Bokksu Market for around $5. For as beloved as sakura-flavored anything is, most sakura-inspired treats seem to be released during spring and discontinued come summer. As is the tragic case for our next entry.
Sakura matcha
Sakura and matcha — is there a more delicious-sounding dessert combo? A treat that combined Japan's most beloved flavors into one cookie, but was hilariously released in China in the spring of 2020, sakura matcha Oreos were not only delicious but also history makers. These were the first pink Oreos to hit the market anywhere, and they were as adorable as they sound.
Featuring light-pink, sakura-flavored wafers and a decadent, dark green matcha cream, as expected, they were all the rage when they were introduced. And reviewers who scrambled to try them reported they were subtly sweet with a good balance between the darker flavor of matcha and the more floral taste of sakura.
Sadly, the sakura matcha Oreo's time on this Earth has come to an end. However, you can get a similar-tasting dessert by buying Japan's sakura matcha piccola from vendors like Japan Haul for around $5 a pack. And while you're placing your online order, you can email Oreo and start a movement to get these since-gone seasonal delights into the U.S. cookie aisle next spring.
Vanilla mousse and chocolate mousse
The creamy taste of mousse cake and the crunchy chocolate of Oreo wafers are two flavors that, like Romeo and Juliet, were simply meant to be combined. But while Americans can only dream about what a mousse-cake-flavored Oreo tastes like, Japan and South Korea know the delicious taste well. Wait, Japan and South Korea? Let us explain.
In Japan, Oreo released a limited edition crispy vanilla mousse cookie that reviewers compared to everything from cake batter to those iconic yogurt-covered animal crackers — so basically, these Oreos were the stuff of dessert lovers' fantasies. However, if, upon being imparted this knowledge, the words "limited edition" (aka meaning the flavor is long gone in Japan and not available in the U.S.), have caused you to weep over the notion of never being able to try this snack, don't worry. As of October 2023, you can still buy them online from vendors like Etsy for about $8 a pack. And we haven't talked about South Korea.
In this country, you can try what is essentially the chocolate mousse version of Japan's limited edition vanilla mousse Oreos. And the best part is South Korea's thin chocolate mousse Oreos are a permanent member of the country's Oreo lineup. Until Uncle Sam (hopefully) gets with the program, you can buy these creamy chocolate mousse Oreos for around $6 from sites like Custom Treats.
Oreo cakes
When it comes to Oreo-inspired foodstuffs, the U.S. is no slacker. Under the star-spangled banner, all are free to enjoy Oreo O's cereal, Oreo ice cream, and Oreo snack cakes. But in Japan, the brand released a limited-time Oreo cake dessert line. Here's the dirt on what delicious cake-like treats were available in Japan's convenience stores in 2017.
Oreo crepes, Oreo eclairs, Oreo cream puffs, and Oreo roll cakes — sound incredible? We think so. Unfortunately, these were perhaps the most elusive Oreo snacks for American foodies to find that we've put on this list. On the all-knowing internet, it seems the only folks who got to try these creamy desserts are those who lived in the country at the time of their release.
We could only find a record of one TikToker savoring the cream puff snack. They found the treat while shopping in a Japanese convenience store, and upon trying it, the foodie described the taste of this cake-like creation with two words — "yum yum." So we imagine the rest of the desserts in this specialty line were equally as delicious and that all of them need to have a U.S. debut as soon as possible.
Peach oolong
Sweet peach. Chocolate Oreo wafer. Can you envision the taste? Now, add in one more ingredient, for flavor dimension, earthy oolong tea. These unique cookies were originally released in China alongside matcha sakura Oreos as a limited edition, spring-time treat. But where the sakura-inspired cookies were discontinued, these tea-influenced Oreo cookies live on in all their flavorful glory.
We know what you're thinking. But, no, tragically, these cookies' wafers aren't pink, and their oolong-tea and peach filling is lightly orange. However, what they lack in Instagrammable aesthetics (at least compared to their sakura matcha counterpart), they make up for in flavor. According to foodies, these snacks have an intense peach scent and a delicious peach taste to match. But the tea and chocolate flavors are also prominent, making for an interesting, layered flavor experience and (most shockingly) a cookie that may taste better with tea than milk. As we mentioned, while these Oreos are sadly not available in the U.S., you can buy them online at Amazon and even Walmart for up to $11 a pack.
Chestnut
Okay, okay, we know a chestnut Oreo sounds dubious, but hear us out here. These Oreos, which were a limited edition treat in Japan, were of the same family as the aforementioned strawberry chocolate pie cookies. They were big, individually wrapped, soft cookies drizzled in caramel. And each treat featured (as it should have) a chestnut at its center.
Almost like autumn in an Oreo cookie, these treats dissolved on your tongue, according to foodies who bit into them, and their taste, which was likened to a kind of coffee Oreo, was the type of good that'll make you want to eat a whole box in one sitting. Of course, as a specialty snack, these Japanese Oreos were not meant to last forever, and you can no longer get these chestnut delights in the U.S. or Japan. However, if you ask us, instead of bringing back its pumpkin spice cookies in honor of fall in America, Oreo should start selling these hazelnut treats. With their nutty, caramel flavor, they were (and still are) the ideal autumnal snack. Of course, if you would like to try a chestnut-inspired chocolate Japanese candy, the rule that every flavor is available as a KitKat in Japan still stands. You can order a 12-pack of mini chestnut-flavored KitKats on Amazon for about $17.