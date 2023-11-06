McCormick And Dough Doughnuts Thanksgiving Collaboration: A Scrumptious Spin On Your Holiday Dinner

There's no denying the holiday season inspires culinary professionals to embrace the extravagant and unusual. A bevy of over-the-top food and drink products appear once the calendar flips from October to November — and 2023 is no exception. Along those lines, if you've ever wanted to savor the glorious flavors found in a traditional Thanksgiving feast sans turkey, this year's unexpected partnership between McCormick and Dough Doughnuts — a Brooklyn-founded artisanal bakery — can make that dream come true with the Holiday Bites collection.

At first blush, a Thanksgiving-inspired collaboration between the international spice-and-seasoning conglomerate and the Dough bakery may seem as inherently bizarre as a green bean casserole seltzer (we're still struggling to comprehend that one). Then again, the eyebrow-raising nature of this trio of doughnut bites — each hand-crafted with a traditional Turkey Day item in mind — is precisely what piqued our interest in the first place.

We simply couldn't resist the urge to sample a gravy-and-stuffing-flavored doughnut (among others), and thanks to the generosity of the fine folks at McCormick and Dough, we were able to do just that. For anyone wondering about this collection of mini doughnuts — and whether they're worth adding to your holiday rotation this November and December — we've got you covered. Here's our review of the McCormick and Dough Doughnuts Thanksgiving collaboration.