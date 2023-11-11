Sheet-Pan Balsamic Chicken And Vegetables Recipe
If you love fuss-free but flavor-packed family dinners, look no further than our sheet-pan balsamic chicken and vegetables. This easy recipe by Catherine Brookes is a delightful medley of vibrant colors, flavors, and wholesome goodness all baked on one pan. As well as the succulent roasted chicken breasts, there's an array of fresh veggies and baby potatoes, all coated in a mouth-watering sweet and tangy balsamic marinade. As everything roasts to golden perfection, your kitchen will be filled with the tantalizing aromas! Scatter with some fresh chopped parsley to top everything off and you've got the ultimate simple, satisfying dinner.
Whether you're a seasoned home chef or a kitchen novice, this sheet-pan wonder takes the stress out of meal prep while delivering a hearty and flavorful meal for four. Embrace the simplicity of tossing everything onto a single pan and let the oven work its magic, promising a delicious dinner with minimal cleanup.
What ingredients will I need for this sheet pan chicken and vegetables recipe?
For that flavorful marinade, you'll need olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, garlic and some salt and pepper to taste. Then you'll need chicken breasts, of course, along with the vegetables — red bell pepper, red onion, zucchini, carrot and baby potatoes.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Mix the marinade
Mix together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, garlic, and some salt and pepper to taste in a bowl.
Step 3: Marinate the chicken
Add the chicken to a clean bowl and pour over half of the balsamic marinade. Toss to coat.
Step 4: Marinate the veggies
Add the sliced bell pepper, onion, zucchini, carrot, and potatoes to another bowl and toss with the remaining marinade.
Step 5: Add veg to baking sheet
Spread the marinated vegetables out on a baking sheet, leaving space in the middle for the chicken.
Step 6: Add the chicken
Place the chicken breasts on the baking sheet, in between the vegetables.
Step 7: Bake
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are cooked through and the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 F.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Serve, optionally garnished with fresh parsley.
Can you switch up the ingredients for this balsamic chicken and vegetables recipe?
Versatility is key with simple sheet-pan dinners, and this balsamic chicken and veg is no exception. Feel free to swap or add ingredients to suit your taste preferences or what's in your kitchen. While the original recipe is a delicious blend of chicken, red bell pepper, red onion, zucchini and baby potatoes, this couldn't be easier to customize.
For a burst of freshness, consider tossing cherry tomatoes into the mix. Or, throw some asparagus into the vegetable medley for some extra green goodness. If you're craving more earthy, hearty vegetables, experiment with adding mushrooms or sweet potatoes. The beauty of this sheet-pan creation is its adaptability.
The marinade is easy to switch up too. Increase the sweetness with a touch more honey or add a hint of heat with red pepper flakes. You can let your taste buds guide you here! So, whether you're tailoring this dish to dietary preferences or convenience, our sheet-pan balsamic chicken and vegetables welcomes your own personal twist on the recipe.
How should you store leftover chicken and vegetables?
This sheet-pan balsamic chicken and veg doesn't disappoint when it comes to leftovers. To maintain those delicious sweet and tangy flavors and succulent textures, store any remaining chicken and vegetables in airtight containers in the refrigerator. This ensures they maintain their freshness for when you're ready to enjoy the leftovers. Freezing the veg is not recommended, as it may lose texture and flavor in the process, but the cooked chicken breasts can easily be frozen in freezer safe bags or containers for up to three months, and defrosted in the fridge overnight before reheating.
For a quick pre-prepped meal, gently reheat your sheet-pan chicken and veg in the oven, or covered in the microwave. You can even add a sprinkle of fresh herbs, drizzle of extra balsamic glaze or squeeze of lemon to make the leftovers even tastier. Whether you're prepping meals for the week or savoring the flavors for another day, there's no need for leftovers to go to waste here!
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 4 chicken breasts
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced into strips
- 1 red onion, chopped into chunks
- 1 small zucchini, diced
- 1 medium carrot, peeled and diced
- 16 ounces baby potatoes, quartered
- Fresh chopped parsley, to garnish
|Calories per Serving
|601
|Total Fat
|17.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|198.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.7 g
|Total Sugars
|19.7 g
|Sodium
|1,239.2 mg
|Protein
|65.1 g