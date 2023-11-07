Give Your Browines A Rich, Caramel Flavor With A Swirl Of Cajeta

Why not skip dry, crumbly baked goods and instead opt for something completely different by adding a cajeta swirl to your batter? Incorporating cajeta into your brownies does add an extra step to the baking process, but it's quick, and you won't regret it.

Start with a basic homemade brownie recipe and make your batter as you normally would. For the cajeta portion of the process, you can either mix the sauce with cream cheese or leave it in its pure form. Either way, you'll have to swirl that filling into the chocolate batter in layers. To do so, spoon half of the batter into the bottom of your pan, then spread some of the filling on top and cover it with more batter. Dollop on one more layer of filling, and then swirl the layers with a toothpick to create a marbling effect.

Be careful not to overbake these brownies. It's an easy mistake to make, as the cajeta stays wet for some time and is easily confused with raw batter. Check the brownies for doneness in multiple locations, just to be safe.