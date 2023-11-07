To Get The Most Out Of Costco Free Samples, Visit On Saturday

Aside from Costco's signature $1.50 hot dog combo and its deals on bulk items, the grocery chain may be most loved for its sample selection. Unlike other retailers, where you can likely only find samples every once in a while, at Costco, you can essentially eat a full meal just from its free offerings. If you're trying to fill your belly, there are strategic times to head to the retailer. According to a Reddit A.M.A. from a former Costco sample employee, weekends are the best days to score the most samples — and the best variety.

While you'll definitely score the most free samples during the weekend, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are also the store's busiest days. You'll have to sacrifice a quiet, leisurely stroll to fight the crowds and chaos, but for many, it's worth it. Samples are typically available during the store's regular hours, from opening until one hour before closing. During peak shopping times, like right before holidays, samples will be more abundant. (And if you think Costco is simply being nice by providing free food samples, think again; sales of products made available for sampling can increase by up to 2,000%.) If you want to get your sample on and leave both full and satisfied, there's a particular strategy you should follow: Go in the early afternoon.