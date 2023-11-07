When Pairing Wine, The Temperature Of Food Matters As Much As Flavor

Fresh-off-the-grill steak and Cabernet Sauvignon? Yes, please. Potato chips and Champagne? Absolutely. Oysters and Chardonnay? Sign us up! When it comes to choosing the perfect vino to accompany your meal, there is a crucial factor that often goes overlooked. The temperature of your food can have just as much influence on the pairing as the flavor itself. Ramon Manglano, Wine Director of The Musket Room, a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City, emphasized this point in a discussion with Mashed.

One fundamental principle Manglano shared is the preference for drinking white wine while eating cold dishes — think salads, sandwiches, cheese, gazpacho, and sushi. The reason is simple: Coldness tends to dull flavors, making it essential to choose a wine that complements, rather than competes with, the dish's ingredients. A refreshing Chardonnay or a crisp Sauvignon Blanc can be excellent choices to go with a cool seafood salad, as their lively acidity can help to balance the food's mildness. However, as Manglano suggests, "combine [cold dishes] with a side dish that isn't as cold because it levels out with your wine combination." For instance, sautéed, well-seasoned vegetables can provide a lovely contrast to smoked salmon.