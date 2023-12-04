What You're Really Eating When You Order White Castle Fish Sliders

White Castle first introduced its fish slider in 2020, adding a seafood option to the menu for its fish-loving and pescatarian fans who can now enjoy the once-seasonal slider year round. The fish slider — also known by its government name, White Castle Panko Breaded Fish Slider — was first introduced as a limited-time item but is now on the regular menu. These and other seafood items, like last year's returning Shrimp Nibblers, are popular during springtime because many Catholics don't eat meat on Fridays during Lent and choose seafood instead.

"We look forward to this time of year to deliver a favorite among Cravers and invite new customers searching for a hot and tasty meal," Jamie Richardson, a vice-president at White Castle, said in a press release last year.

But as beloved as White Castle is, it's still fast food. You may be wondering what exactly is in those sliders, and if it could fairly be described as seafood. We looked into it, and found some answers that may pleasantly surprise you, and others that might make you think twice about your order. To learn more before you pull up to the order counter, read on.