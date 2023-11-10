Batasha Is The Diwali Sweet Treat That Packs A Satisfying Crunch

Diwali may be the Festival of Lights, but it's just as much about the candies as the candles. A glorious celebration of all things sugary, as sweet as February 15 (which marks the date of another favorite holiday of ours, Half-Price Chocolate Day). Diwali candies come in all shapes and flavors including the almond fudge known as badam burfi, the cashew candies called kaju katli, and the coconutty kopra pak. One enduringly popular treat, however, is batasha, one of the older and plainer styles of candy.

Batashas are basically sugar-flavored since that is the primary ingredient. In fact, it was thought that making or eating these sweet crispy treats back in ancient times may have been a way to flex on the fact that you could afford the sugar to make the stuff. (Sugar was a lot pricier before industrialization, imperialism, and slave labor made it available to the masses.) These days, however, batasha serves a far more elevated purpose as it is traditionally used as a Diwali offering to the Hindu goddess Lakshmi. You needn't be a deity nor a member of the nobility to enjoy these candies, though, since they are also available for the enjoyment of anyone else with a sweet tooth.