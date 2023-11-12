KFC Menu Items The Staff Won't Even Eat

Kentucky Fried Chicken is the most prevalent fast food chain in the world, according to Insider Monkey, with locations in 145 different countries. Its first restaurant opened in 1952 in Salt Lake City, and the rest, as they say, is history. The chain's presence grew to become grand-scale, naturally leading to a massive and universal fan base ... much of which claimed there was nothing better in fast food. With its comfort-food style menu — including mashed potatoes, gravy, biscuits, and those huge chicken buckets we still remember from all the classic commercials — KFC took the fast food culinary world by storm.

But growth can come at a cost. As some chain restaurants advance, some feel that the quality of the products going out to customers begins to wane ... and a number of recent consumers of KFC are claiming that this unfortunate trend has affected their beloved chicken chain, as well. "I have stopped going because all the ones near me have declined," said a user on Reddit on a thread discussing the company's suggested downward spiral. "Whenever you order, the food is either cold, overly greasy, or just not nice." While this opinion is certainly a debatable one, there do seem to exist quite a few specific menu items that even the employees charged with preparing have described in a similarly negative light. Here are some KFC menu items the staff won't even eat.