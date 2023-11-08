Chick-Fil-A Celebrates The Holidays With 2 New Peppermint Coffees And Festive Merch
When Chick-fil-A's winter menu was rumored to focus on peppermint, many assumed that the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, a longtime favorite made with Icedream and peppermint bark pieces, was returning. It turns out the news is even better for minty fans. Chick-fil-A recently announced in a press release that, not only is the Peppermint Chip Milkshake returning, but it's also bringing in two new peppermint-flavored coffees and lots of cozy new merchandise and fun gifts for kids.
All three drinks will be available nationwide beginning November 13. For those seeking something different this year, both the frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee and Peppermint Iced Coffee are brand-new drinks for 2023's winter season. The Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee contains cold-brewed coffee, Chick-fil-A's Icedream, peppermint-flavored syrup, and peppermint bark chips. The Peppermint Iced Coffee is a mix of cold-brewed coffee, 2% milk, pure cane syrup, peppermint syrup, and ice.
If you're wondering where the items to warm you up are, Chick-fil-A is also reintroducing its Chicken Tortilla Soup to restaurants. The creamy chicken, bean, and vegetable soup with tortilla strips and seasoned corn will be available nationwide — except for Hawaii — beginning November 13.
Chick-fil-A isn't stopping at food, though. The fast food chain has already started selling its holiday merchandise. Items from its kids' brand, pennycake, go on sale on November 15.
The Spark Tree is Chick-fil-A's newest short film release
Do you have people on your holiday shopping list who love Chick-fil-A? The restaurant chain's new line of sweaters, socks, hats, wearable blankets, pillows, and ornaments may be what you're seeking. The sweaters and socks are what you expect, with holiday colors of red and green alongside Chick-fil-A's recognizable logo. One pair of socks is even covered in tiny chicken sandwiches. One of the sweaters either prominently says, "Chick-fil-A," or has "making a list and 'chicken' it twice" in writing around the bottom. The pillow is a giant chicken sandwich, complete with pickles. For those looking for something simple, there's an ornament of a cow wearing an "Eat Mor Chikin" sign.
For those looking for more kid-specific gifts, Chick-fil-A's new pennycake brand is offering games and activities that can be purchased at pennycake.com beginning November 15. Options include a look-and-find puzzle, spin-the-wheel books to decide conversations, several different books to look back on the year, and activity cards. Anyone traveling for the holidays with impatient children might find the Mix It Up On-the-Go activity "recipes" a worthwhile addition to the journey.
Along with the food and merchandise, Chick-fil-A is releasing a family-friendly animated film on November 13. As part of its Stories of Evergreen Hills series, "The Spark Tree" is the fifth story that focuses on the curiosity of a young girl named Sam. At 10 minutes long, "The Spark Tree" is the longest entry in the series yet.