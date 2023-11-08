Chick-Fil-A Celebrates The Holidays With 2 New Peppermint Coffees And Festive Merch

When Chick-fil-A's winter menu was rumored to focus on peppermint, many assumed that the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, a longtime favorite made with Icedream and peppermint bark pieces, was returning. It turns out the news is even better for minty fans. Chick-fil-A recently announced in a press release that, not only is the Peppermint Chip Milkshake returning, but it's also bringing in two new peppermint-flavored coffees and lots of cozy new merchandise and fun gifts for kids.

All three drinks will be available nationwide beginning November 13. For those seeking something different this year, both the frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee and Peppermint Iced Coffee are brand-new drinks for 2023's winter season. The Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee contains cold-brewed coffee, Chick-fil-A's Icedream, peppermint-flavored syrup, and peppermint bark chips. The Peppermint Iced Coffee is a mix of cold-brewed coffee, 2% milk, pure cane syrup, peppermint syrup, and ice.

If you're wondering where the items to warm you up are, Chick-fil-A is also reintroducing its Chicken Tortilla Soup to restaurants. The creamy chicken, bean, and vegetable soup with tortilla strips and seasoned corn will be available nationwide — except for Hawaii — beginning November 13.

Chick-fil-A isn't stopping at food, though. The fast food chain has already started selling its holiday merchandise. Items from its kids' brand, pennycake, go on sale on November 15.