Chick-Fil-A's Winter Menu Is Rumored To Keep Things Minty Fresh

Even in the midst of fall, it feels as though the season is already over; coffee shops and fast food chains are gearing up to release winter-themed menu items and flavors, and Chick-fil-A is no exception. As per promising rumors, the fast food chain is preparing to launch six winter menu items on November 13, according to Instagram user @markie_devo. The frosty flavor it's leaning into this winter? Peppermint.

During 2023's fall season, Chick-fil-A has been offering two special menu items, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and the Caramel Crumble Milkshake. Although these items lack typical fall flavors like pumpkin or apple, they received plenty of praise, and fans are hoping they return to the menu next year. In the meantime, Chick-fil-A plans to get people fully into the winter spirit by keeping things minty fresh. The chain will bring back a seasonal fan favorite, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, along with many other new minty items. Clearly, there's lots to look forward to from Chick-fil-A this winter.